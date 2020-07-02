WINDSOR, ONT. -- The organizer of the "Bridge-2-Bridge" fundraiser says they have reached their $10,000 goal.

Josh Horan laced-up running shoes to run a 32-kilometre stretch from Belle River to the Ambassador Bridge at the beginning of May.

He ran to help support front-line workers at Windsor Regional Hospital, and was joined by some other runners in the weeks following.

Horan says they reached the financial milestone on Saturday.

Horan hopes he has inspired others to continue the idea and help raise money for other causes like mental health or the Downtown Mission.