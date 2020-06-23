WINDSOR, ONT. -- The supervisor appointed to Brentwood Recovery Home is reaching out to the community to help develop a strategic plan.

Mark Walton was appointed by the Erie St. Clair Health Integration network after the LHIN dissolved the board on March 2.

The move was made after concerns arose following a review of procedural issues.

After consulting with stakeholders, Walton has an online survey and is looking for wider community feedback to help develop the plan called "Brentwood 2025 - Just Imagine."

“In my short time here at Brentwood I can already see the tremendous difference that

Addictions Care makes in people’s lives,” Walton says.

He adds he wants Brentwood to offer the community the best and most compassionate care possible.

The survey closes July 3 and takes about 15 minutes to complete.