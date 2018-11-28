

An event at Windsor Regional Hospital hopes to shed more light on a program being offered at both campuses.

The hospital along with Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program held a Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day to help educate local women with information about breast reconstruction options following mastectomy.

“To get this program going there's been a lot of support from the community especially the cancer foundation,” says Dr. Hana Farhang, plastic surgeon at Windsor Regional Hospital. “They donated a lot of money for us to get this program going. We also want to people to know that this program is existing and just get that information out to everyone.”

Over 150 people attended Tuesday’s event.

The program at Windsor Regional allows a woman to receive the reconstructive procedure in Windsor, rather than having to travel to another city.

Health officials say 15 women have had the procedure done in Windsor since the program started a year and a half ago.