Bowling for a cause: LiUNA! 625 hosting 7th annual fundraiser

LiUNA! 625 hosts fundraiser in Chatham-Kent to support local charities. (Source: LiUNA! 625) LiUNA! 625 hosts fundraiser in Chatham-Kent to support local charities. (Source: LiUNA! 625)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver