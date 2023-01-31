Bone chilling wind chill values in Windsor-Essex

Wind chill values will be the story of the forecast for a good portion of the week.

The thermometer will read lower than average temperatures for this time of year, but the wind chill will be even colder.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is about minus 1 C — Environment Canada is forecasting highs this week ranging from minus 4 C to minus 7 C with wind chill values between minus 19 C and minus 22 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Wednesday: Clearing in the morning. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny. High minus 4.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 9.

Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 3.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 2.