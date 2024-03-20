WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Bomb threat reported at St. Joseph’s high school

    Windsor police investigate a bomb threat at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police investigate a bomb threat at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School were sent home early on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a bomb threat.

    Windsor police were called to the school at 2425 Clover Avenue in east Windsor around 2:13 p.m.

    The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board said students were sent home early as a result of the threat.

    "Due to an undisclosed threat, approximately 1,300 students, as well as all staff, were dismissed early from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School this afternoon. The threat was brought to the attention of school administration who immediately called Windsor Police Service. Windsor Police Services are currently at the school conducting an investigation," said a statement from the board.

    Parents were notified through the board’s automated phone message service.

    The WECDSB decision to dismiss students was made in the best interest for the safety of the students and staff, said the board.

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

