Bomb threat reported at St. Joseph’s high school

Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School were sent home early on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a bomb threat.

Windsor police were called to the school at 2425 Clover Avenue in east Windsor around 2:13 p.m.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board said students were sent home early as a result of the threat.

"Due to an undisclosed threat, approximately 1,300 students, as well as all staff, were dismissed early from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School this afternoon. The threat was brought to the attention of school administration who immediately called Windsor Police Service. Windsor Police Services are currently at the school conducting an investigation," said a statement from the board.

Parents were notified through the board’s automated phone message service.

The WECDSB decision to dismiss students was made in the best interest for the safety of the students and staff, said the board.