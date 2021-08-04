WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory for two Amherstburg neighbourhoods.

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Bar Point and Lakewood Service Area following an adverse water sample.

The WECHU says boil water advisories are put in place to protect residents from potentially harmful organisms that could be in their water.

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Please be advised that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Bar Point and Lakewood Service Area as a result of an adverse water sample. Residents will be notified when this advisory is lifted @RTT_Amherstburg — Town of Amherstburg (@Aburg_TownHall) August 4, 2021

The health unit recommends that under a boil water advisory all water used for consumption must be either boiled or for residents to use bottled water as home filters do not kill bacteria.

When a boiled water advisory is in place, water should be boiled for pets and people to drink as well as for ice cubs, washing produce and brushing your teeth.

Residents impacted by the boil water advisory will be notified when it is lifted.

For more information on what to do during a boil water advisory, visit the WECHU website.