Body found at scene of house fire on Bernard Road

The Windsor police arson and Major Crimes units are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.

Officers responded to reports of a working fire in the 1900 block of Bernard Road Monday morning just before 4:30 a.m.

After Windsor Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the blaze, police say a body was discovered inside the residence. Police tape surrounds a home on Bernard Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

The arson and major crimes units have taken over the investigation and are working to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and it is too early to provide further details.

Investigators are seeking witnesses as well as video surveillance or dashcam footage taken in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or the Arson Unit at ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.