Boat blocks traffic in Tecumseh after detaching from trailer
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 2:11PM EDT
A boat became attached from its trailer on Manning Road in Tecumseh, Ont. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A boat became detached from its trailer at Manning Road in Tecumseh blocking traffic Saturday afternoon.
The boat became detached as the driver was merging westbound onto County Road 22.
The boat was blocking a live lane, Tecumseh OPP attended the scene.
How the boat became detached is unknown.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
