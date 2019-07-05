

CTV Windsor





Jam-packed with a diverse line-up, LiUNA Bluesfest Windsor 2019 will be lighting up Riverfront Festival Plaza over the next two weekends.

Bluesfest President Rob Petroni says the event keeps getting bigger and better each year.

"We have a bigger lineup, obviously much more expensive artists, and the entire perimeter of festival plaza is now full with tents and vendors," says Petroni.

Petroni credits a lot of the success to the team working on the festival.

"(We have) 75 to 100 volunteers, but a core group of people do this year round," says Petroni.

Friday night is 90s Throwback night featuring Vanilla Ice, 2 Live Crew, C & C Music Factory, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC and DJ Scorpion.

Saturday is Hot Rock Night featuring X-Ambassadors , plus local rockers Autumn Kings and Billy Raffoul.

Bluesfest continues next weekend, with A Night for Amazing Blues with Buddy Guy on July 12 and Celebration of Prince on July 13.

Tickets can be purchased online or at various retail outlets in Windsor-Essex.