Windsor, Ont. -

There is a blowout sale this weekend, just in time for the holidays.

Chari-tees, a social enterprise of the Downtown Mission, is holding its second annual event at 1540 McDougall St.

“They’re not previously used donations. These are all brand new,” said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, interim executive director of the Mission. “There’s a variety of sizes a variety of styles, something for everyone.”

Items include golf shirts, hats, sweaters, winter coats and are all on sale to the public, ranging anywhere between $5 and $20.

The money raised will go towards the Downtown Mission.

Last year’s the event raised $30,000 according to Ponniah-Goulin.

The sale takes place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.