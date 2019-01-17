

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged a 22-year-old Windsor man after seizing drugs and three guns.

On Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., patrol officers were in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue when they saw a vehicle travelling without a light on the rear licence plate.

During the vehicle stop, officers observed a clear bag within the vehicle containing a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

The driver was placed under arrest without incident for possession of more than 30 grams of dry cannabis.

Officers started a search of the involved vehicle and seized a number of items including:

-Three firearms;

-Approximately 300 grams of suspected cannabis;

-Approximately 50 grams of suspected cocaine;

-Approximately 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Hussein Al Hayawi, 22, from Windsor, is charged with eight firearm related offences and six drug possession offences including:

Possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of suspected oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of suspected cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.