Windsor man charged with several gun and drug offences
Windsor Police Logo (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:40PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 1:07PM EST
Windsor police have charged a 22-year-old Windsor man after seizing drugs and three guns.
On Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., patrol officers were in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue when they saw a vehicle travelling without a light on the rear licence plate.
During the vehicle stop, officers observed a clear bag within the vehicle containing a large quantity of suspected cannabis.
The driver was placed under arrest without incident for possession of more than 30 grams of dry cannabis.
Officers started a search of the involved vehicle and seized a number of items including:
-Three firearms;
-Approximately 300 grams of suspected cannabis;
-Approximately 50 grams of suspected cocaine;
-Approximately 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Hussein Al Hayawi, 22, from Windsor, is charged with eight firearm related offences and six drug possession offences including:
Possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;
Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;
Possession of suspected oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking;
Possession of suspected cannabis for the purpose of selling.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.