Blenheim man dies in single-vehicle crash

Chatham-Kent police say a 65-year-old Blenheim man has died after crashing into a ditch in Raleigh Township.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Dillon Road near Fifth Line at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say preliminary investigating has revealed that the man was travelling southbound on Dillon Road when he failed to maneuver the right hand turn onto Fifth Line. The man left the roadway and came to rest in a nearby ditch.

The Blenheim man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Lisa Rodger at lisaro@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.