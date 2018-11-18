

CTV Windsor





A house on Rivard Avenue in Windsor has been severely damaged by fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 2808 Rivard Ave. in the early afternoon Sunday.

They are still on scene, putting out hot spots as the home continues to smoke.

Windsor fire says they are ventilating the home and everyone evacuated safely.

Crews stripped the gutter and blasted the roof with water in an effort to extinguish the blaze.

Rivard is closed between Grandview and Haig and the public is asked to avoid the area.