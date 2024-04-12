Bill Welychka stops in Windsor on book tour

Entertainment journalist Bill Welychka is sharing his story with Windsorites this weekend.

Welychka will be at the Indigo store at Devonshire Mall from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 as part of his book tour.

While working as a VJ at MuchMusic and MuchMoreMusic in the 1990s and early 2000s, Welychka interviewed over 5,000 people, including music legends Madonna, Garth Brooks, Mick Jagger, Prince and many more.

He’s put some of his experiences in a book called “A Happy Has-Been.”

“I never really set out to write a book,” says Welychka. “I know it's here and everything and like, what a great accomplishment, I think but for years I've been hearing ‘you should write a book, you have all these stories’ and it would go in one ear and out the other.”

He says in the book, he talks about the perfect circle and being a fan of music from long before he started doing interviews.

“Growing up, buying 4s, buying albums, having posters of my favorite bands in my bedroom, on the wall in school lockers, a jean jacket with my favorite bands with patches and buttons. I've interviewed every single one of them I realized one day and then some.

“Favorites probably have to be all the members of Led Zeppelin at individual times. Bowie, Jagger, the Cure, Oasis, so many of them.”

Partial proceeds of the book will be donated to the White Ribbon Campaign and various women’s shelters across Canada.