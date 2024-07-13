Delight your taste buds with upcoming Taste of Chatham-Kent

An upcoming celebration of cultural diversity promises to be a delight to the senses -Taste of Chatham-Kent is coming up from July 27 to September 30.

The celebration brings together cultural associations, businesses, and community groups to celebrate the unique cultural activities taking place across the area.

There’s a Newcomer Picnic in the Park on July 27 at Kingston Park, the Chatham-Kent International Food Festival at Techumseh Park on August 16-18 and the CK World Cup Soccer Tournament on August 24 – with more to come.

The event is much anticipated in the area, Mayor Darrin Canniff said, "Taste of Chatham-Kent brings cultural events throughout CK together in a way that can be shared and promoted within the community. It’s a wonderful opportunity for Chatham-Kent to come together and celebrate our growing community, our growing cultural diversity, and all things that make Chatham-Kent an amazing place to live."

If you’d like to get involved, or if you’re planning events of your own, you can email info@tasteofchathamkent.ca and they’ll add your event to their lineup of cultural celebrations.