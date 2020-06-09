WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 34 in the agri-farm sector.

According to numbers released by the health unit on Tuesday, the region has 1,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 645 cases that are resolved.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the migrant workers were tested as part of proactive testing related to case and contact management.

“The initiative from Ontario Health and supported by local health system partners to do mass testing in agri-food sector and the drive-thru testing led by WECHU will lead to a temporary rise in the number of new cases in our region,” says Ahmed.

That’s the biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since April 15, when there was 59 new cases reported.

The number of deaths in tha area remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There is one long-term care facility still experiencing an outbreak. The WECHU is monitoring a new outbreak at Country Village Long-Term Care home, where one staff member has tested positive.

In Chatham-Kent, a total of 148 people have tested positive for the virus.