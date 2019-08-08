

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





The grand opening of Gateway’s Cascades Casino in Chatham was kicked off with a big cheque for the Municipality of Chatham-Kent on Thursday.

As part of the benefit for hosting a casino, an $884,638 dollar cheque was presented to the municipality through the Ontario Lottery and Gaming’s Municipality Contribution Agreement.

The casino officially opened on Thursday with a ribbon cutting for the new $36 million betting house at the corner of Richmond Street and Keil Drive.

It’s the official ribbon cutting and gala grand opening celebration of @GatewayCasinos in Chatham. ⁦@CTVWindsor⁩ pic.twitter.com/lFogr3X6kT — Alana Hadadean (@AHadadeanCTV) August 8, 2019

The new casino first opened in Chatham on July 16.

One side of the facility is dedicated to gaming — with more than 300 slots and 10 table games — and the other has as two restaurants.

About 200 people work at the gaming facility.