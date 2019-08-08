Big money cheque presented at Chatham casino grand opening
Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 5:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:32PM EDT
The grand opening of Gateway’s Cascades Casino in Chatham was kicked off with a big cheque for the Municipality of Chatham-Kent on Thursday.
As part of the benefit for hosting a casino, an $884,638 dollar cheque was presented to the municipality through the Ontario Lottery and Gaming’s Municipality Contribution Agreement.
The casino officially opened on Thursday with a ribbon cutting for the new $36 million betting house at the corner of Richmond Street and Keil Drive.
The new casino first opened in Chatham on July 16.
One side of the facility is dedicated to gaming — with more than 300 slots and 10 table games — and the other has as two restaurants.
About 200 people work at the gaming facility.