WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 27-year-old Belle River woman after she was caught going 52 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

An officer with the traffic unit saw a vehicle travelling southbound on Wheatley Road at a high rate of speed on Wednesday.

The officer says the woman was clocked driving 132 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

She was charged with stunt driving. Her driver’s license has been suspended for seven days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She has to go to Provincial Offences Court on July 29, 2020.