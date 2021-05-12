WINDSOR, ONT. -- To mark its 100th anniversary, Beach Grove Golf and Country Club is celebrating by giving back to the community — to the tune of $100,000.

The funds will be distributed to support the areas of children, mental health, hospitals and community which are the four pillars of the Beach Grove Centennial Charitable Initiative.

“In keeping with golf’s remarkable philanthropic character, the Centennial Committee decided to create a charitable initiative as part of the 100-year Anniversary legacy,” said Centennial Chair and Vice President Karl Straky. “The goal is to raise $100,000 and announce final results during our 2021 New Year’s Eve Gala as a way to commemorate the 100th Anniversary, to leave a legacy within the community and bring the year-long celebrations to an end.”

The club has taken on various fundraising initiatives to help raise the $100,000 including sponsorship opportunities, a donor program and member campaign.

The selected charities include the Windsor Cancer Center, WE Care for Kids, UHC Hub of Opportunities (the former Unemployed Help Centre) and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“There are several needs in our community. We are all aware of a family or business that has been challenged during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Beach Grove president Frank Dayus said in a news release. “We are thankful to have very generous members at Beach Grove who will support the club’s initiatives and inspire others to do the same.”

Beach Grove says it hopes other corporations within Essex County will also consider similar initiatives this year recognizing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community.