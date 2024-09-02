Be prepared for more traffic and parking challenges as school year begins: city officials

City of Windsor officials are reminding residents to expect heavier traffic and increased demand for parking near schools and in residential neighbourhoods.

The streets are busier as students, parents, and school staff returning to their routines.

Drivers are urged to slow down and be vigilant, especially during peak drop-off and pick-up times, and to allow extra time for their commutes.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Bill Kralovensky, coordinator of Parking Services. “We’re asking everyone to be patient and cautious as students head back to school. Please adhere to speed limits, follow traffic signals, and watch for children crossing the street.”

City officials also want residents to be mindful of parking regulations near schools. With more vehicles on the roads, parking spaces may become scarce, particularly in residential areas close to schools. Residents are asked to observe all parking signs and restrictions to avoid fines.

City officials encourage the use of public transportation, and walking or biking to school where possible to relieve congestion.