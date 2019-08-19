An Oshawa rock band is asking for help after four guitars worth $10,000 were stolen from their van after playing a show in Windsor.

Members of The Standstills posted about the theft on social media on Sunday.

“Our van was broken into last night in Windsor and Jonnys guitars have been stolen!” said the post. “The Hagstroms are near impossible to find in Canada so it may be easier to find them!”

The group says three Hagstrom guitars and a Gibson guitar were stolen from their van in the parking lot at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Ouellette and Eugene, early Sunday morning.

They woke up to find the van window smashed and their 4 guitars missing.

The Standstills were in town for Mark McKenzie’s 89X B-Day Bash show Saturday night at Walkerville Brewery.

The radio station 89X is now planning a fundraiser to help the band.