Babies dress up for Halloween in Windsor Regional Hospital's NICU

The littliest mermaid, pumpkin and superheroes celebrated their first Halloween at Windsor Regional Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) Monday.

As per tradition, trick-or-treating in the NICU means the tiny patients were dressed in costumes handcrafted by staff for a Halloween-themed photoshoot.

Costumes ranged from a mermaid, ninja turtle, monkey and more. Staff set up a Halloween and autumn backdrop where the babies posed for photos “or at least the majority slept through,” staff said.

Hospital staff said parents appreciate the extra effort to welcome the newest family additions around Halloween.

Take a look at the video below for their cute costumes, and here for previous looks.