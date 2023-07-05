Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-Essex

Home sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors monthly report, sales were down 26.06 per cent.

There were 525 properties sold, a slight decrease from 559 last year.

The number of listings also dropped about 27 per cent.

The number of year-to-date sales fell 26 per cent.

The average home price stayed slightly steady, with just a 3.75 per cent drop from last year. The average home price was $582,245 in June compared to $604,947 last year.