Auto shop fire in Walkerville causes $250,000 damage
An auto shop in the 1400 block of Kildare Road had heavy smoke upon arrival on Tuesday December 21, 2021 (Source: @_OnLocation_)
Windsor, Ont. -
Damage is estimated at $250,000 after an auto shop fire in the Walkerville area.
Firefighters responded to structure fire in the 1400 block of Kildare Road late Tuesday evening.
Officials say there was heavy smoke upon arrival. The fire was brought under control and an investigator attended the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
