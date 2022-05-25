Auto parts makers 'Future of work' student bursary program to lure future EV workers

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is launching the “Future of Work” bursary program aimed at post-secondary students pursuing a future in Canada’s future automotive industry.

The scholarship program will award four, $2,500 bursaries to post-secondary students in any year of study, pursuing education in four categories: engineering, skilled trades, cross border logistics and policy leadership.

“The future of zero-emissions and connected mobility will rely on the development of a wide range of disciplines in a wider societal effort,” a release from the APMA reads.

The APMA made the announcement Wednesday during its member lunch at the Giovanni Caboto Club in Windsor.

APMA president Flavio Volpe told members vehicle components will still be needed, creating a secure business environment for local manufacturers. But more fresh-thinkers in data processing, cybersecurity, logistics and policy-making space will be required to ensure Windsor capitalizes on the value-added supply chain.

“The auto industry isn’t just about one stream of employment,” Volpe said. “We have to bring new fresh blood into it. “Let’s keep those kids and those brains here. We’ve got to look around and convert people into the business.”

Here’s a breakdown of the specific qualifying criteria for the bursaries:

Engineering: including but not limited to chemical, computer, electrical, environmental, mechanical, materials areas of studies

including but not limited to chemical, computer, electrical, environmental, mechanical, materials areas of studies Skilled Trades: including but not limited to mold makers, tool and die, millwright, electric and mechanical technicians

including but not limited to mold makers, tool and die, millwright, electric and mechanical technicians Cross Border Logistics: including but not limited to supply-chain management, cyber-security, GIS and sustainable transportation

including but not limited to supply-chain management, cyber-security, GIS and sustainable transportation Policy Leadership: including business management, policy leadership – including business management, public administration, international law and environment studies with an eye to application within automotive.

Applications will be released on the APMA’s website on June 15 and will remain open until Sept. 30, 2022.

“What we hope is with this first $10,000 and these first four kids that we say, we want you in the auto industry and we want you to show us what that means, that it’s going to be the start of something real special,” Volpe said.

Bursary winners will be announced at the 2022 APMA annual conference in Windsor on Oct. 19, 2022.