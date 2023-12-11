Attempted murder investigation after stabbing in Leamington

A Leamington man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Erie Street South.

Members of the Leamington OPP detachment received a weapons call on Dec. 8, at 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a male with what appeared to be stab wounds, as a result, a second male located on scene was arrested without incident.

As a result, Chad Lindsay Thomas, 44, of Leamington, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.