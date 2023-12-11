WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Attempted murder investigation after stabbing in Leamington

    OPP cruiser - file image. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP cruiser - file image. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

     

    A Leamington man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Erie Street South.

    Members of the Leamington OPP detachment received a weapons call on Dec. 8, at 10:15 p.m.

    Upon arrival, officers say they located a male with what appeared to be stab wounds, as a result, a second male located on scene was arrested without incident.

    As a result, Chad Lindsay Thomas, 44, of Leamington, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

    • Attempt to Commit Murder
    • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

    The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

    The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

    If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News