Restoration of the historic Assumption Church is moving to the next phase with a big price tag and a new fundraising effort.

The roof, heating and cooling and asbestos removal are now complete.

The next phase of work will focus on paint and plaster inside at an estimated cost of $3.5-million to 4-million.

Head fundraiser Paul Mullins says the church needs to raise $450,000 to begin that work.

Mullins says they will approach the province, city and private donors to hopefully get that money in hand by Easter.

To help with that, a "Gold Star" campaign launched on Friday. Donors who give $1,000 will receive a replica gold star, just like the ones that adorn the church ceiling.