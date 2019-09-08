

CTV Windsor





Parishioners returned to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Windsor for the first Sunday mass at the historic church since 2014.

The church opened in 1845, but closed five years ago as it was in need of some major repairs.

Some of the work started this year including the installation of the copper roof shingles and a new heating system.

For the past five years, masses have been taking place at Holy Name of Mary Church.

The next phase of the restoration project is plaster and paint so another $2.25-million will be needed.

The entire cost of the restoration project is between $14-million and $20-million.

Assumption Church is the oldest parish in Canada, west of Montreal.

Following the mass, parishioners planned a celebration.