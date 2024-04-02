WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Assault in Chatham leads to warrant and arrest

    The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    A man has been arrested after an assault on March 31 in Chatham.

    According to police, a man and a woman got into a verbal argument while walking on King Street.

    The argument escalated when police said the man assaulted the woman twice, witnessed by bystanders.

    The man left the area before police arrived and when officers couldn’t find him, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

    The next day around 11:30 a.m., police found the man on Wellington Street and arrested the 41 year old, taking him to police headquarters where he is facing two counts of assault. 

