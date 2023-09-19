Windsor

    • Arson unit investigating car fire

    Windsor police are investigating a car fire that spread to multiple vehicles at a business in the 500 block of Divison Road in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police are investigating a car fire that spread to multiple vehicles at a business in the 500 block of Divison Road in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

    The Windsor Police Service’s arson unit is investigating a car fire that spread to five other vehicles Tuesday morning.

    Police and firefighters were called to the 500 block of Divison Road around 6:48 a.m. for the blaze.

    A large plume of black smoke could be seen in filling the sky in the area.

    Police say fire crews remain on scene and the arson unit is investigating.

