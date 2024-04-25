Arrests made after 911 hang-up call in Chatham
A 911 hang-up call has led to the arrest of two people in Chatham-Kent.
Just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an address on Bloomfield Road for the hang-up call.
When they got there, police found a man and a woman, confirming they were both wanted in relation to a January theft investigation in Chatham.
A 41-year-old woman was arrested and released with a court date scheduled for May and a 41-year-old Leamington man was also arrested and released with a future court date.
The woman is facing charges of theft and posession of stolen property and the man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, three counts of mischief, five counts of theft, and five counts of possession of stolen property.
BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants
Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.
BREAKING New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case.
1 arrested in northern Alberta during public shelter order
Residents of John D'Or Prairie, a community on the Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, were told to take shelter Thursday morning during a police operation.
Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
Remains from a mother-daughter cold case were found nearly 24 years later, after a deathbed confession from the suspect
A West Virginia father is getting some sense of closure after authorities found the remains of his young daughter and her mother following a deathbed confession from the man believed to have fatally shot them nearly two decades ago.
Monthly earnings rise, payroll employment falls: jobs report
The number of vacant jobs in Canada increased in February, while monthly payroll employment decreased in food services, manufacturing, and retail trade, among other sectors.
First in Canada procedure performed at London, Ont. hospital
A London man has become the first person in Canada to receive a robotic assisted surgery on his spine. Dave Myeh suffered from debilitating, chronic back pain that led to sciatica in his right now and extreme pain in his lower back.
Doctors say capital gains tax changes will jeopardize their retirement. Is that true?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
Something in the water? Canadian family latest to spot elusive 'Loch Ness Monster'
For centuries, people have wondered what, if anything, might be lurking beneath the surface of Loch Ness in Scotland. When Canadian couple Parry Malm and Shannon Wiseman visited the Scottish highlands earlier this month with their two children, they didn’t expect to become part of the mystery.
Four people displaced by fire at Waterloo home
Three dogs died in the blaze.
Ont. teacher says she's being forced to switch pharmacies to maintain medication coverage
A Waterloo, Ont. teacher says she’s frustrated after learning the arthritis medication she depends on is no longer covered under her benefits plan and she'll have to switch pharmacies to avoid paying out of pocket.
Air ambulance needed for serious crash on King Street in Kitchener
A Waterloo man needed to be taken away by air ambulance following a crash on King Street.
One person suffered burns to their hands after trailer fire
Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a trailer parked in a St. Thomas driveway caught fire. Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, first responders received multiple 911 calls reporting a large plume of smoke and flames from a camping trailer.
Celebrating 100 years of service and fundraising for LHSC
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Auxiliary is celebrating 100 years of service. Since 1999, the Auxiliary has made contributions, totaling over $10 million towards the hospital's critical needs.
Major Honda Canada announcement expected today in Alliston
Reports indicate Honda is retooling its assembly plant in Alliston to produce fully electric vehicles.
U.K. instructors train Barrie police in victim support services
Instructors from the United Kingdom College of Policing brought the victim support instructors to Barrie.
BREAKING One person killed in Highway 101 crash near Kidd Creek Met site
A serious crash involving two vehicles has left one person dead and Highway 101 closed in the Timmins area since 1 a.m., police say.
Garden River chief meets with disgruntled band members over payout concerns
Some members of the Garden River First Nation are demanding answers regarding the disbursement of the Robinson-Huron Treaty settlement funds.
OPP and Treaty Three police lay murder charge in northwestern Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with murder following a homicide in a remote northwestern Ontario community.
Youth charged in the Sault for firing cap gun at passersby
A 15-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an incident on Bay Street on Tuesday.
He got his stolen vehicle back, but even after repairs, it won't sell
It's another headache for drivers who have a vehicle stolen, what to do if they want to sell after their stolen vehicle was damaged and then recovered.
Petawawa Theatre prepares to reopen May 17
Many thought they had seen the final curtain call at Troyes Cinema, located on Garrison Petawawa, when the movie theatre closed in 2022.
State and Main launches campaign to support Dress for Success Ottawa
State and Main is getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day through its third annual For Mom, For Women campaign this May.
Man dead after reported push from downtown balcony: Toronto police
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was reportedly pushed to his death from a balcony downtown late Wednesday night.
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
Former Montreal baseball coach accused of sex assault on minor loses bid to throw out case
The trial of a West Island baseball coach accused of sexually abusing a minor will proceed after the case was almost thrown out due to unreasonable delays.
Ontario is increasing the speed limit to 110 km/h on some highways. Should Quebec?
Speaking to CTV News, some Montreal drivers said they were in favour of the new measure and said they'd like to see Quebec follow suit.
LIVE AT 11 AM Manitoba RCMP to make announcement on double homicide
The Manitoba RCMP is set to make an announcement on Thursday regarding a double homicide in the province.
Jury selection begins for Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women
Jury selection is set to start today for the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women.
'We are not here for tree preservation': Development company appealing latest decision with Lemay Forest
A new fight is gearing up at city hall over Lemay Forest.
Alberta communities plead for more provincial firefighting help
Some Alberta municipalities say the province has been slow to react to calls for more firefighting support and a long-term plan to better protect communities outside the Forest Protection Area (FPA).
Edmonton Elks games to be broadcast in Punjabi by My Radio 580
Local multilingual radio station My Radio 580 will broadcast the Edmonton Elks' home games, the club announced Thursday.
Ex-Calgary mayor Nenshi expected to be focus of first Alberta NDP leadership debate
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is expected to be the centre of attention as the first debate in the Alberta NDP leadership race is held Thursday night.
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
Ten things happening around Calgary this weekend.
'Not a village': Speed limit to remain 50 km/h in Regina's Cathedral area for now
The City of Regina has decided to not reduce speed limits in the Cathedral area for the time being.
'American style politics': Sask. Party's mass video text a risky way to grab support, experts say
Many Saskatchewan residents have been receiving unsolicited political text messages of the Sask. Party taking aim at the Saskatchewan NDP and their leader Carla Beck. Media experts say texting can be an effective campaign tool, but parties run the risk of annoying some voters.
RCMP confirms 2 bodies found in U.S. are missing B.C. kayakers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have confirmed that two bodies recovered by United States authorities earlier this week are those of a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia.
'We got a head fake this week': Gas prices in B.C.'s Lower Mainland take unexpected leap
The yo-yoing gas prices in B.C.'s Lower mainland continues with fuel jumping nine cents Thursday morning.
Metro Vancouver mayors call for serial killer Robert Pickton to be denied parole
A dozen mayors from around Metro Vancouver say federal Attorney General and Justice Minister Arif Virani should deny parole for notorious B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, and reassess the parole and sentencing system for 'prolific offenders and mass murderers.'
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
Woman who killed Reena Virk calls new TV series disrespectful to victim
The B.C. woman convicted of killing Reena Virk described the TV series dramatizing the notorious 1997 murder as disrespectful to the victim and her family.
Moncton-area woman charged with human trafficking, three people rescued
New Brunswick RCMP says officers rescued three people from alleged human trafficking in Moncton, arresting an 18-year-old woman in the process.
A community in mourning: 16-year-old Halifax murder victim remembered
Community members gathered at a Bedford, N.S., mosque for Ahmad Al Marrach — a 16-year-old murder victim — for his funeral on Wednesday.
N.L. minister seeks Criminal Code changes he says will protect domestic abuse victims
Newfoundland and Labrador's Justice Minister has written to his federal counterpart to ask for changes to the Criminal Code relating to bail and detention in cases of intimate partner violence.
Made-in-Newfoundland vodka claims top prize at worldwide competition
A Newfoundland-made vodka has been named one of the world’s best by judges at this year’s World Vodka Awards.
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.