Arrests made after 911 hang-up call in Chatham

    A 911 hang-up call has led to the arrest of two people in Chatham-Kent.

    Just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an address on Bloomfield Road for the hang-up call.

    When they got there, police found a man and a woman, confirming they were both wanted in relation to a January theft investigation in Chatham. 

    A 41-year-old woman was arrested and released with a court date scheduled for May and a 41-year-old Leamington man was also arrested and released with a future court date.

    The woman is facing charges of theft and posession of stolen property and the man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, three counts of mischief, five counts of theft, and five counts of possession of stolen property.

