Bangladesh-Canada Student Society of Windsor holds demonstration

The Bangladesh-Canada Student Society of Windsor organized a peaceful demonstration on Thursday night.

Supporters gathered at 6 p.m. in front of the Odette Business School at the University of Windsor.

Organizers said the gathering “aimed to protest against the killing of innocent student protesters in Bangladesh who are advocating for government service quota reform.”

Police and security officials in Bangladesh fired bullets and tear gas at protesters and banned all gatherings in the capital on Friday, as internet and mobile services were cut off after days of deadly clashes over the allocation of government jobs, according to The Associated Press. Students clash with riot police during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 18, 2024. (Rajib Dhar / AP Photo)

The protests, which began weeks ago but escalated sharply on Monday, represent the biggest challenge to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since she won a fourth consecutive term in office after elections in January. Main opposition groups boycotted those polls.

During the demonstration in Windsor, BSSW president Ibrahim Khalil, advisor and UWindsor professor Dr. Baki, advisor Saiful Bhuiyan, and others delivered speeches condemning the brutal killings reportedly supported by ruling party activists and the police in Bangladesh. A moment of silence and a short prayer were observed in remembrance of the dead.

The procession continued with a rally from Sunset and University Avenue to Wyandotte Street and returned to the venue. Similar demonstrations have been held globally to condemn the violence.

With files from The Associated Press.