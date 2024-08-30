Arrest made following arson investigation in Chatham, one wanted
An arrest has been made following an arson investigation in Chatham. One man is wanted.
According to police, 30-year-old Erin Ott was arrested and charged with arson -- disregard for human life. She was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
Chatham-Kent police said a man, 48-year-old Leonard Greason, is wanted for arson -- disregard for human life, in connection to the incident. Greason is known to frequent London.
Police said this individual should be considered dangerous and added not to approach or interact with them. If you know of Greason's location, you are told to call police or Crime Stoppers immediately.
Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, crews were called to 99 McNaughton Ave. east in Chatham for a fire at an apartment building.
Leonard Greason. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service)
Out of 120 units in the apartment building, 90 were affected.
Victims Services attended the scene to offer support to those who needed it.
Chatham-Kent’s mayor, Darrin Canniff, posted on Facebook, praising and calling on the community for any donations to help those affected, and for the help already offered.
Crews dousing the fire in water at 99 McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Aug. 25, 2024. (Source: The Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
“Despite the terrible nature of this situation, the people of Chatham-Kent continue to amaze me with their kindness and generosity,” he wrote.
“Since Sunday, we have seen some incredible examples of our amazing community coming together to help those in need.”
Canniff went on to describe the ways the community came together.
“Right after the fire, Emmanuel Baptist Church, right across the street from the scene, volunteered to take in everyone who was evacuated while the fire was being put out,” he said. “It was an incredible gesture of kindness in a time of need.”
"We have been a displaced community," stated resident Robert Francis, who said the recent outpouring of support and donations from the Chatham-Kent community had been overwhelming.
"Not only just our community at 99 McNaughton, but this community, Chatham-Kent itself. This community has been amazing."
99 McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Francis said he was shocked an arrest was made, but doesn't harbour any bad feelings towards the accused.
"I don't have spite. I don't have ill will for this person. They might not have been in their right mind. They might be spiteful towards another fellow human being," Francis said. "This 30-year-old female person, if I had her face-to-face, I would put my feelings aside and even embrace her in a hug and compassion."
"Your actions were abrupt and think about what you need to do," he continued. "I'm not saying I'm good. I'm not saying I'm without my faults. But think before you do."
Francis told CTV News municipal officials informed him that it could be months before residents are allowed back into their units.
"Right now, my living arrangements at the motel room is (until) Sept. 15. Where do I go from there? God only knows. But, with my faith and my belief and my community and involvement, I will have a roof over my head once again."
Meantime, donations of food and clothing continue to pour in at six different locations across the region.
Tammy Ripley, owner of Betty Brite Dry Cleaners, said the show of support has been amazing.
Betty Brite Dry Cleaners Owner, Tammy Ripley, stands next to recent donations for displaced residents in Chatham, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
"Huge. I'm so proud of our community,” she said.
Ripley said items can be dropped off during the long weekend before they're distributed to the displaced residents on Tuesday.
"Everybody has helped. Now, they can have some peace, I think hopefully. I know a lot of people that live in that building. I have a lot of clients that live in that building. I've got friends that live in that building, and everybody's reaching out."
Anyone who would like to donate for those affected by the fire can drop off at these locations:
- Betty Bright Dry Cleaners – 108 Keil Street South, Chatham
- The SkyLine building at 150 Mary Street, Chatham
- The SkyLine building at 805 Grand Avenue West, Chatham
- Emmanuel Baptist Church – 100 McNaughton Avenue West, Chatham
- Christ Church – 80 Wellington Street West, Chatham
- Trinity United Church – 750 Wellington Street, Wallaceburg
Helpful donations include adult clothes for men and women, various hygiene products and non-perishable food items.
