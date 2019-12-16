Two people are facing theft and drug charges after police officers noticed a vehicle had two different licence plates.

Windsor police were patrolling the area of Tecumseh Road East and McDougall Street on Monday at 3:30 a.m.

When officers entered a parking lot, they saw a white Nissan with front and rear licence plates that were different. An investigation was launched.

A female driver and male passenger were seen inside the parked vehicle.

Through investigation, officers confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The vehicle was originally reported stolen on Oct. 22, 2019 from the 3300 block of St Etienne Boulevard.

Police say the Nissan was green in colour when it was reported stolen and had since been painted white.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested without incident.

Further investigation revealed the woman had a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and identity documents not belonging to her.

Maureen Mooney, 42, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possess property obtained by crime over $5000

Take auto without consent

Possession of a Controlled Substance - crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance - fentanyl

Unlawfully possess identity document x2

Breach Recognizance

Breach Probation x2

Kyle Crawford, 31, from Windsor, is changed with:

Possess property obtained by crime over $5000.

Take auto without consent

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.