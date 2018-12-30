

CTV Windsor





A residence on Windermere Road is taped off and the Forensic Investigations Unit is probing an incident Sunday.

Windsor police will only say there is an ongoing investigation at 1715 Windermere Rd.

Officers were called there around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

A witness says Essex-Windsor Emergency Services loaded someone into an ambulance while trying to resuscitate that person around 3 a.m.

"A lot of things were going through my head. I thought somebody broke into the house. But then again, when I seen the two cars, I just (thought) uh oh, something else other than that has happened," says Romeo Fleury," a neighbour.

"And that's when we were watching to see what was going on and that's when we seen them take somebody out."