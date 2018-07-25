

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is heading to trial after an alleged vicious attack of an elderly woman on the Ganatchio Trail.

Habibullah Ahmadi, 21, who also goes by the name of Daniel, has been charged with attempted murder. He was originally charged with aggravated assault.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 around 8 a.m., patrol officers were called to an area of the Ganatchio Trail, east of Little River Road and Riverdale Avenue.

Investigators say the 75-year-old woman was found unconscious with severe head injuries.

Anne Widholm was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

AM800 News has learned the date for Ahmadi’s trial will be set in January 2019.