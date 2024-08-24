WINDSOR
    • Arrest made after alleged knife pull in theft and assault investigation: Police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a 49-year-old Wallaceburg man following an incident at a local business.

    On Saturday morning, police responded to a theft report. They said a man went into a local convenience store, stole products and ran.

    An employee reportedly chased the suspect and confronted them outside.

    The CKPS said that is when the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife.

    The suspect was found and arrested by officers.

    A 49-year-old Wallaceburg man now faces charges for assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and theft.

