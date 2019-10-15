Aphria stock was up more than 15 per cent in late morning trading after announcing its second straight quarter of profitable growth.

The Leamington cannabis company says it had a profit of $16.4 million in its first quarter, up from $15.8 million in the previous quarter.

Revenue totalled $126.1 million, down from $128.6 million in the prior quarter.

In its outlook, Aphria reaffirmed its guidance for net revenue of about $650 to $700 million in its 2020 financial year with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the year expected to be about $88 to $95 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.