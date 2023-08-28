Another tornado confirmed in the region from Aug. 24 storm

A second tornado has been confirmed following storms that blasted the region on Aug. 24.

According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

A ground/drone survey found damage along a narrow path, including collapsed barns, snapped power poles, damaged grain bins, trees and branches down, and roof shingles removed on numerous homes.

It's noted in the report, that this tornado and the EF0 tornado that hit Windsor, were happening at the same time — both travelling in darkness at close to 80 km/h.

Map showing the locations of ground photos of damage along the track of the tornado. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project)