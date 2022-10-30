Another foggy start to the day in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex woke up to another foggy morning Sunday, but the sun is expected to shine through.

According to Environment Canada, the day is expected to be sunny with a high of 15C.

There will be winds moving west at about 20 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to cool in the evening with a low of 5C, temperatures could drop to -2C in low lying areas.

The fog is also expected to return with patches developing overnight.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days: