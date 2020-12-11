WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor is reported another case of COVID-19 among the on-campus community on Friday.

A news release from the university says the case has been confirmed by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit. The latest case is unrelated to those previously reported.

“As with all COVID-19 cases, the WECHU will take the lead on contact tracing. The University continues to work with and support the Health Unit as needed,” the release read. “There is no additional risk to the campus community at this time.”

The member of the campus community is now self-isolating and all appropriate measures have been taken.

The University of Windsor has been following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this semester.

Updates will be provided on the University of Windsor website.