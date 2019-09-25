

CTV Windsor





Arbitration dates have been set for Nemak and Unifor Local 200.

Time has been set aside for additional talks on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

This is in addition to three dates for bargaining next week.

Workers barricaded the Windsor plant for 13 days in protest of the announced closure of the plant next year.

On Sept. 15, the union agreed to return to work, following separate court orders.

Nemak had previously announced the plant will close in June 2020, citing changed market conditions.

The union wants the operation to stay open until 2022.