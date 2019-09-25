Arbitration dates set for union and Nemak
Unifor has taken over the Nemak plant by setting up blockades at the entrances to the facility in protest of a planned closure. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 10:18AM EDT
Arbitration dates have been set for Nemak and Unifor Local 200.
Time has been set aside for additional talks on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.
This is in addition to three dates for bargaining next week.
Workers barricaded the Windsor plant for 13 days in protest of the announced closure of the plant next year.
On Sept. 15, the union agreed to return to work, following separate court orders.
Nemak had previously announced the plant will close in June 2020, citing changed market conditions.
The union wants the operation to stay open until 2022.