Andreescu makes tennis history at U.S. Open
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 6:04PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 7, 2019 6:09PM EDT
Bianca Andreescu has become the first Canadian to capture a Grand Slam singles title.
Andreescu defeated American Serena Williams in two sets at the U.S. Open Sunday.
The 19-year-old from Mississauga won the final match in New York City, 6-3, 7-5.
Tennis Canada held viewing parties in Toronto and Montreal and sports bars nationwide also opened their doors to tennis fans.