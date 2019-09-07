

CTV Windsor





Bianca Andreescu has become the first Canadian to capture a Grand Slam singles title.

Andreescu defeated American Serena Williams in two sets at the U.S. Open Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga won the final match in New York City, 6-3, 7-5.

Tennis Canada held viewing parties in Toronto and Montreal and sports bars nationwide also opened their doors to tennis fans.