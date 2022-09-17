An inaugural event helping unsuspecting, expecting mothers

The Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation launched a new 5k walk, run or flutter event Saturday to help create awareness for one of their newer programs.

“We’ve really seen just how many children and youth with FASD [fetal alcohol spectrum disorders] really need supports,” said Sarah Yang, a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder social worker.

FASD is a lifelong neuro-developmental disorder that affects the brain and body of those who were exposed to alcohol in the womb.

Yang explained some expectant mothers don’t know they are pregnant and consume spirits. She added their group has been supporting about 40 children and youth with FASD since launching the program two years ago.

“They have so many challenges and so many strengths too and we need to be able to be there as the Windsor-Essex community to be able to support these kids,” said Yang.

About 100 people participated in the event held at Malden Park.

Event organizers were hoping to raise over $5,000 for the program.