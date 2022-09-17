An inaugural event helping unsuspecting, expecting mothers
The Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation launched a new 5k walk, run or flutter event Saturday to help create awareness for one of their newer programs.
“We’ve really seen just how many children and youth with FASD [fetal alcohol spectrum disorders] really need supports,” said Sarah Yang, a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder social worker.
FASD is a lifelong neuro-developmental disorder that affects the brain and body of those who were exposed to alcohol in the womb.
Yang explained some expectant mothers don’t know they are pregnant and consume spirits. She added their group has been supporting about 40 children and youth with FASD since launching the program two years ago.
“They have so many challenges and so many strengths too and we need to be able to be there as the Windsor-Essex community to be able to support these kids,” said Yang.
About 100 people participated in the event held at Malden Park.
Event organizers were hoping to raise over $5,000 for the program.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Trudeau and ministers to attend next week's 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York next week to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from Sept. 20-22.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as Tropical Storm Fiona nears
Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
'She was amazing': Alberta man travels to the U.K. to pay his respects to the Queen
For one Alberta man, sending well-wishes from Canada was not enough following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is why he hopped on a plane to London to say his goodbyes in person.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'I know I want to be a firefighter': Camp to recruit more female firefighters held in Brantford
Brantford Fire Services is working to get more women into the profession of fighting fires.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
London
-
Train collision near Western Fair briefly sparks emergency perimeter
Some tense moments in London today, as two train cars collided. The incident occurred just east of the CN crossing at Egerton Street and prompted a significant emergency response.
-
Volunteers pull massive haul of garbage from Thames River banks
Mattresses, broken bicycles, garbage, needles and even a makeshift toilet, were pulled from the banks of the Thames River at Richard B. Harrison Park in London, Ont. The volunteer team at Antler River Rally (ARR) held its monthly cleanup Saturday and pulled dozens of bags of trash.
-
'I’m here for the fans': TV and Movie actors visit London Comic Con
A long line of fans waited for their chance to get a photo and autograph from ‘The Walking Dead’ and voice actor Khary Payton at London Comic Con.
Barrie
-
Portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours with thousands left in the dark: OPP
A portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours due to downed hydro lines in Tay Township, according to police.
-
Innisfil gives electric transit options the green light
With the population expected to double in the next thirty years, the town of Innisfil is exploring the future of transit.
-
Hockey equipment drive seeks to get Indigenous youth out on the ice
A local hockey association held an equipment drive on Saturday so Indigenous youth can lace up their skates this winter.
Northern Ontario
-
Updated bivalent COVID-19 booster rolling out in northern Ont.
Northern public health officials tell CTV News they had been advising people to consider waiting for Moderna's updated bivalent booster shot, since it's more effective against the Omicron variant.
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
World Culture Fusion Fest returns to North Bay
More than 20 artists representing different cultures are a part of this year's World Culture Fusion Fest in North Bay this weekend.
Ottawa
-
18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection to triple stabbing at Ottawa mall
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
Chiarelli calls on province to give next council a say on city's Official Plan
Ottawa mayoral candidate Bob Chiarelli has written to Ontario’s municipal affairs minister, asking him to send the Official Plan, approved by council last October, back for review by the next city council.
-
Truck crashes into a house in Kingston, Ont.
The driver of a pick-up truck is facing impaired driving charges after the vehicle crashed into the side of a house in Kingston, Ont., seriously injuring four people.
Toronto
-
International student shot during GTA rampage dies in hospital
A 28-year-old international student who was critically injured during a deadly shooting rampage across the Greater Toronto Area has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga, police say.
-
Mississauga transit employee dead after workplace accident: mayor
A MiWay maintenance employee died on the job in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to city officials.
Montreal
-
Atikamekw community doesn't want to solve problems 'on the ground': Legault
François Legault is still convinced that "the situation has improved a lot at the Joliette hospital" since the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
-
124 out of 125: Liberals the only major Quebec party missing a candidate
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is the only major provincial party missing a candidate ahead of the Oct. 3 election.
-
Restaurant closures in Quebec far outpacing openings: report
Quebec restaurants are closing faster than they're opening at the same time as diners are spending more money than they were pre-pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
-
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
Winnipeg
-
-
'They hear sirens every day': Newborn and mother stuck in Ukraine as family flees to Manitoba
A Ukrainian family trying to flee the war-torn country has been separated, with part of the family now in Manitoba and a mother and her newborn stuck overseas.
-
'Putting them in internment camps is wrong': new memorial marks 'March to Emerson'
A new exhibit in Emerson is marking a dark period in both Manitoba and Canada's history.
Calgary
-
Community project outfits affordable housing units with artwork
Calgary's first ever vacant-office-to-affordable-housing project is almost complete, and it's looking a lot brighter thanks to some new projects.
-
Calgary coin show and money fair brings hundreds of historical enthusiasts together
More than 500 people are sharing their passion for collecting historical coins and bank notes at this weekend’s annual Calgary Fall Coin Show and Money Fair.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at Saddledome
There are yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
-
'We will never forget': Memorial honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers
A Mother's Against Drunk Driving ceremony Saturday afternoon honoured Albertans lost to impaired drivers.
-
Downtown Edmonton cafe recognized as one of Canada's best places to get a cup of coffee
Edmonton's Coffee Bureau has been named one of the top five coffee shops in Canada according to Yelp reviews.
Vancouver
-
-
Increase in injured owls seen as seasons change, BC SPCA says
As summer wanes and there are fewer daylight hours, the BC SPCA is warning drivers in the province to be on the lookout for owls on the roadside.
-
Evacuation order lifted for northern B.C. community threatened by wildfire
Cooler temperatures, high humidity and precipitation have led to reduced wildfire activity near Hudson's Hope, B.C., prompting the district to rescind its evacuation order.