Amherstburg unveils snow plow naming contest

The Town of Amherstburg is launching a new “Name Our Snowplows” contest.

From Dec. 8 and runs until Dec. 13, residents of Amherstburg are invited to visit www.talktheburg.ca to submit their creative and catchy names for the town’s four snowplows.

After the submission phase, the top entries will go head-to-head in a public vote from Dec. 14-20.

With community output on www.talktheburg.ca, four winning names will be selected to adorn the town’s fleet bringing a touch of personality to our winter road maintenance.

Winners will also receive an exclusive prize as a token of appreciation for their community spirit.

"We're thrilled to launch our snowplow naming contest, bringing our community together in a playful spirit,” said mayor Michael Prue. “Let's unleash creativity and embrace the uniqueness each resident brings to this exciting initiative."

Amherstburg encourages all residents to participate. Get ready to showcase your creativity and help make this winter season memorable.

For more information, visit www.talktheburg.ca/snowplow or contact Antonietta Giofu, Director of Infrastructure Services at 519-736-3664.