Amherstburg police searching for missing 13-year-old girl considered 'high risk'
Audrey Standon,13, was reported missing. (Courtesy Amherstburg police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 9:27AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 9:31AM EST
Amherstburg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Audrey Standon has been reported missing since early Saturday morning, when she was last seen by her family.
Police do not suspect foul play, but say she is considered a “high risk” missing person.
Officers say if you have seen her or have information to contact police.