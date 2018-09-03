Amherstburg police officer suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
Amherstburg Police officer was struck by a vehicle on Alma St. on September 3, 2018 (Photo courtesy of Amherstburg Police via Twitter)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 10:59AM EDT
An Amherstburg Police officer is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.
At around 2am, the male officer was hit by a Nissan Sentra while standing near his police cruiser in the 4600-block of Alma St.
The officer suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
Investigators remain on scene and Alma St. between Concession 5 North and Concession 5 South will remain closed until further notice.
No word yet if any charges will be laid.