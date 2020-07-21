WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Amherstburg man who allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old woman in a Leamington parking lot has been arrested.

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington responded to the incident on Forest Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say “an altercation occurred” in the parking lot where the woman was reportedly stabbed by a man who immediately fled from the scene following the assault.

Not long after, officers were able to locate and stop the suspect while he was driving a motor vehicle in the area of County Road 18 and Howard Avenue.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say.

A 44-year-old man from Amherstburg was arrested without incident and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday.

Police are still investigating the incident.