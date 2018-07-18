

CTV Windsor





An Amherstburg couple is celebrating a big lotto win.

Robert and Dorothy James of Amherstburg won the $500,000 Maxmillions prize in the July 6, 2018 Lotto Max draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.3 billion in prizes, including 58 jackpot wins and 452 winning Maxmillions tickets from all across the province.